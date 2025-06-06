Seven pilgrims drown in Dwarka; one dead, six rescued

Devbhoomi Dwarka, June 6 (IANS) A spiritual journey turned tragic when a group of seven pilgrims from Gujarat's Jamnagar drowned while taking a holy dip in the Gomti river near Devbhoomi Dwarka.

Six pilgrims were rescued by locals and the fire brigade while one young woman lost her life in the incident.

The group, comprising four men and three women, had come to the sacred city for pilgrimage.

However, as they ventured into the Gomti river, strong currents overwhelmed them.

Eyewitnesses raised an alarm, prompting immediate response from residents and emergency services.

Despite the rescue operation, one woman could not be saved.

The six others were pulled out alive and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This marks the third such incident in the past month in the Gomti river, raising serious concerns about safety measures.

Nearly three days ago, an elderly man narrowly escaped drowning after being rescued by security personnel.

Earlier, on May 21, a more tragic incident occurred when three pilgrims from Patan drowned; only one could be saved.

Officials have admitted that strong sea currents have been flowing into the Gomti river, making the waters increasingly dangerous.

Despite warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department, many pilgrims, unaware of the risks, cross designated safety barriers to take ritual dips.

In response to recent drowning incidents and the growing number of pilgrims visiting Dwarka, the Gujarat government has ramped up safety measures and infrastructure development in the region.

Life jackets have been made mandatory for all ferry passengers on routes such as Okha–Beyt Dwarka and boat rides on the Gomti river.

Authorities have instructed operators to prevent overcrowding and ensure each passenger wears a jacket, with strict warnings issued against non-compliance.

Regular inspections are being carried out by the Dwarka police to enforce these rules.

On the environmental front, following observations by the Gujarat High Court, the state has been directed to take concrete steps to curb plastic pollution on Beyt Dwarka island and preserve the fragile marine ecosystem.

These efforts show a multi-pronged approach by the state government to balance safety, development, and sustainability in one of India's holiest pilgrimage destinations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.