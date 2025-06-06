Trader publicly punishes 5 minor boys for alleged theft in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, June 6 (IANS) A disturbing incident occurred in Malahi village in the Majorganj police station area of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, where a trader publicly punished five minor boys, aged between nine to 12 years, for allegedly stealing snacks and chocolates from his grocery shop.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, has drawn widespread condemnation after the video went viral on social media, sparking outrage from the public and calls for legal action against the shopkeeper.

In the video, the five children can be seen naked on the stage with limestone powder applied on their faces, forced to wear a garland of shoes and slippers and paraded through the village street, visibly humiliated, as the shopkeeper administered punishment in front of bystanders.

According to eyewitnesses, the children appeared frightened and were treated harshly, despite being minors.

The shopkeeper admitted in the police investigation that he punished the children, as they had stolen chips and chocolates multiple times.

On Thursday, he said, they were caught red-handed.

Instead of reporting the matter to the police or the children's families, the trader chose to take the law into his own hands.

Majorganj Station House Officer confirmed the incident and said: "We received information about the matter around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The video is being verified, and we have started an investigation. The minors involved are from a nearby village. Necessary legal action will be taken against the accused trader."

The viral video has triggered widespread public outrage.

Social media users and child rights activists are demanding that strict legal action be taken against the shopkeeper under Juvenile Protection laws.

The mental and emotional well-being of the children is being assessed and ensured.

According to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, no child in conflict with the law can be subjected to public humiliation or corporal punishment.

The trader will face charges of child cruelty, wrongful confinement and outraging the dignity of minors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.