Gujarat Police forms social media team to resolve people's grievances

Ahmedabad, June 6 (IANS) The Gujarat Police have formed a team on various social media platforms to help resolve problems faced by the citizens in the state, officials said.

This decision has been taken to bridge the gap between public feedback and administrative action.

Recognising the power of social media platforms like X, the state police have launched Gujarat Police – Social Media Monitoring, Awareness and Systematic Handling (GP-SMASH), a 24x7 real-time digital monitoring and response unit.

Launched on March 1, the GP-SMASH initiative is designed to address public grievances, complaints, suggestions, and even positive feedback that are posted and tagged to the official X account of the Gujarat Police.

Citizens can simply tag the X account with their issue, and the GP-SMASH team ensures the social media post is reviewed and forwarded to the appropriate district, range, or unit officer for prompt action.

According to the State Home Department, in just three months of operation, the GP-SMASH team has received 335 complaints, of which 310 have been resolved amicably.

The remaining cases are under active review.

The system also allows for real-time tracing of crime-related activities and citizen issues flagged on the social media.

"Operating round the clock, the GP-SMASH team continuously monitors social media posts that mention or tag the Gujarat Police. Whether it's issues related to traffic, law and order, cybercrime, bribery, or misconduct by public servants, the flagged post is reviewed within minutes. The relevant officer is instructed to investigate and act on the matter, and updates are provided by replying to the original post within a specific time frame," officials said.

"The initiative not only enhances transparency and accountability within the police force but also empowers citizens to play an active role in governance through digital participation," officials added.

With initiatives like Digital Gujarat, the state offers more than 190 services online, ranging from caste certificates to electricity bill payments, ensuring that essential services reach people without bureaucratic delays.

The iORA portal (Integrated Online Revenue Applications) has simplified processes like land mutation, income certificates, and domicile verification, significantly reducing in-person visits to government offices.

