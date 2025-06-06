Drones to monitor illegal mining in Maharashtra, says Minister Bawankule

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed the state administration to implement a tender process for surveying mining areas using drones on a pilot basis to curb illegal minor mineral mining in the state.

"The aim is to complete the survey of all mining areas in the state in the next three months, which will not only curb illegal mining but also give impetus to the artificial sand production project. The information obtained from the survey will have to be submitted to the District Collector every three months and will be uploaded on the 'Mahakhanij' website immediately, the Minister said on Thursday.

At a meeting held in the State Revenue Minister's office regarding the measurement of minor mineral deposits in Pune using drones, discussions were held on conducting accurate surveys of mining deposits using drone technology.

According to Minister Bawankule, the use of drone technology to monitor the extraction and royalty collection of minor minerals like stone, murrum and sand will be a revolutionary step.

It will increase transparency and efficiency in mineral management, the Minister said.

"There are many errors in traditional land surveying, which hinders the control of illegal mining. As a solution, a survey conducted using drones on a pilot basis has been found to be remarkably accurate. After this successful trial, it has been decided to conduct a survey using drones of all mines where minor minerals are mined. For this, emphasis will be placed on determining the measurement method, preparing comprehensive criteria, making provision for expenses and implementing a transparent tender process," he added.

"Conducting surveys using drone technology will provide detailed information on past excavations in mining areas, ongoing excavations, future excavation possibilities and available stone quarries. It will be easier to control illegal mining and this will help promote the environment-friendly initiatives like artificial sand production projects," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Minister Bawankule, who chaired meeting of the surveyors' organisation, said that the state government is positive about the various demands of the land surveyors in the land records department and will follow up with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard, adding that the government is working dynamically and transparently.

The meeting was important as some employees had gone on strike for various demands, including the pay scale of the land records enumerator post in the state should be S-8 as per the Seventh Pay Commission. After the Minister's assurance, they announced to resume the works immediately.

Minister Bawankule ordered the Settlement Commissioner to submit a revised proposal for increasing the pay scale of enumerators and assured that a follow-up will be done with the Finance Department and the Chief Minister in this regard.

He directed that the issues of conducting an examination for promotion after five years in the service and approving a new structure be included in the 150-day programme of the department.

He also ordered the Settlement Commissioner to take a positive decision on the demands of approving travel allowance for the enumeration and purchasing a rover and laptop for enumeration, and to invite tenders for the rover and laptop.

Similarly, he also approved the implementation of the process of recruitment of peon posts on a contractual basis.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.