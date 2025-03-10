Seven killed in truck-SUV collision in MP's Sidhi

Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and 14 others injured in a collision between a truck and an SUV in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district early on Monday.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. near the Upni petrol pump on Sidhi-Bahri Road connecting to Deusar and Singrauli.

It was a head-on collision, which resulted in the death of seven persons on the spot, said officials.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari said that the vehicles collided head-on when the SUV (a taxi service) carrying members of a family was going towards Maihar, while the truck was heading to Bahri from Sidhi.

Nine injured persons were referred to the neighbouring Rewa for further treatment, and the others were being treated at the Sidhi district hospital, she said.

"Seven persons travelling in the SUV were killed, and 14 other occupants were injured in the accident. Injured persons have been admitted at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in Rewa, around 70 km from the spot," DSP Tiwari added.

Three out of nine recuperating accident victims at the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Rewa were in the critical stage, and they were being shifted into the Intensive care Unit (ICU) ward, said the officials.

A team of senior doctors were called on emergency to provide treatment during late night hours.

Police said that after the incident, the truck driver tried to flee from the spot, however, he was apprehended by residents and handed over to police. The locals were the first to reach the spot after hearing the loud crash.

"We tried to ensure that all injured persons reach the hospital for treatment. Family members of the deceased persons have also arrived at the hospital this morning. The bodies are being identified. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway," DSP Tiwari added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.