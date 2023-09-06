Sentiments of cadre against AAP in Punjab, says Congress

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday categorically said the sentiments of Congress cadre are in favour of contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024 alone, without an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Congress leader Bajwa said the high command had given the freedom to the state unit to assess the mood of the people of Punjab, cadre and workers.

“The point of view of the Punjab Congress is that we have no connections with AAP in the state and will fight the upcoming general elections in 2024 on our own,” Bajwa said in a statement.

He said AAP's victory in the Punjab assembly election in 2022 was a political experiment that has failed terribly.

Within 18 months of the AAP regime, the people of the state wanted to get rid of them.

“Even after getting hold of the power in the state for the past 18 months, the AAP is desperate to form an alliance with the Congress. No Punjab Congress leader has ever issued a statement about contesting elections in an alliance with AAP. It is only the AAP leadership that is making such statements because they have lost their ground in Punjab,” Bajwa said.

The Opposition leader said the way the AAP government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in particular, has been behaving has been completely unethical and unacceptable.

The Chief Minister doesn’t even shy away from lying to the people of Punjab. “The AAP has put the state in an economic mess. The law and order situation in Punjab has collapsed under the AAP regime,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.