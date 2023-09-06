Delhi: Man molests, blackmails Class 10 student, arrested from UP

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for molesting a class 10 student in Delhi, said an official on Wednesday, adding that he also threatened to circulate her nude photograph on social media.

The accused was identified as Mohit Sharma, a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police on August 30 the complainant, a class 10 student, reported that she was being threatened by a person, who earlier stalked her and later befriended her.

“Through emotional blackmail of committing suicide, he obtained an obscene nude picture of her. Now he is circulating the same picture to her and other friends on social media platform,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

During the investigation, on the basis of information obtained through technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police team zeroed in on the location of the accused in UP.

“On the directions of senior officers, a raid was conducted and Sharma was apprehended from Khaspur village near Meerut. One mobile phone was recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, he disclosed that he obtained her obscene picture by threatening her that he would commit suicide.

“Later, he made a fake Instagram ID in her name and threatened the victim that he would circulate her photo on social media if she did not accede to his demands. On checking, obscene content was found in the mobile phone recovered from his possession,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.