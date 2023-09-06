Netaji’s grand-nephew resigns as primary member of BJP

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose, who had been a leading face of the BJP in West Bengal, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday.

In his letter to the BJP's national President Jagat Prakash Nadda, a copy of which is available with IANS, Bose has claimed that he has chosen to take this critical step on a significant date for the Bose family "which is the 134" birth anniversary of my grandfather Sarat Chandra Bose, the elder brother Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose".

"The Bose Brothers, Sarat and Subhas Bose, as they are popularly called, stood for an inclusive and secular ideology for independent India," the resignation letter read.

In his letter, Bose had also pointed out that he joined the BJP in 2016 inspired by the leadership and expansive development programme of Narendra Modi and his discussions then centred on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers.

He pointed out that his understanding with the BJP leadership then was that he would propagate this ideology across the nation on a BJP platform.

"It was also decided to form an Azad Hind Morcha within the framework of BJP with the primary objective to propagate Netaji's ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste and creed. This, according to me, is essential to keep our country united and inclusive. My own ardent promotional efforts to achieve these laudable objectives have not received any support from the BJP, either at the Centre or at the state level in West Bengal," he added, in the letter.

Thereafter, Bose claimed that although he had put forward a detailed proposal suggesting a Bengal Strategy to reach out to the people of Bengal, his proposals were ignored.

"Given these unfortunate circumstances, it has become impossible for me to continue in all conscience as a member of the BJP," he said in his resignation letter.

Bose joined the BJP in 2016 before the West Bengal Assembly polls and was welcomed to the party by the then national President of BJP and the current Union Home Minister Amit Shah. That year, he unsuccessfully contested against Mamata Banerjee as a BJP candidate from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency.

He also contested on behalf of BJP from South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. He was also given the chair of BJP’s state Vice President in West Bengal.

