Senior BJP leader Ayanur Manjunath joins JD(S), to contest from Shivamogga

Chitradurga (Karnataka), April 19 (IANS) In a major setback to Karnataka BJP, senior leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath on Wednesday joined JD(S) here in the presence of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

More importantly, he has been made the candidate from Shivamogga constituency.

A senior Lingayat leader from Shivamogga district, Manjunath announced his resignation as an MLC and also from the primary membership of the party this morning.

He will file nomination as JD(S) candidate on Thursday. Ayanur Manjunath was denied ticket from Shivamogga seat, presently being represented by former minister K.S. Eshwarappa.

The BJP has not announced the ticket for the constituency yet. The constituency had witnessed brutal killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and spate of disturbing incidents of violence in the recent past.

"I have decided to resign from the post of MLC. I will travel to Hubballi and submit my resignation to the speaker today. Will also submit my resignation from the primary membership," he said.

"I am not quitting the party because of a denial of ticket. I have taken this decision to contribute to the growth of the city. I have to answer many questions, which I will during the elections. I am the only person to give a statement in support of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa," he claimed.

