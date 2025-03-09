Senior BJD leader Ananta Das passes away

Bhubaneswar, March 9 (IANS) Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Minister Ananta Das passed away in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. He was 85

The senior BJD leader breathed his last at his residence during the hours on Sunday. Das represented the Bhograi constituency of Balasore district in the Odisha Assembly by winning the seat for four times consecutively between 2004 and 2019 on a BJD ticket.

Das also held several ministerial portfolios, including higher education and industries departments, between 2017 and 2019.

He was also the chief whip in the Odisha Assembly from 2014 to 2017.

The veteran BJD leader, a former Orissa Administrative Service cadre officer, also worked as Consolidation Officer, BDO, Tahasildar, Executive Officer Balasore Municipality, District Development Officer, Cuttack, Deputy Secreatary, State Election Commission, Additional District Magistrate Nabakalebar Puri, Deputy Secretary, Revenue and Panchayati Raj Department and Additional District Magistrate, Bhadrak.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former minister.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described the late Ananta Das as a popular leader and an efficient administrator. He highlighted Das’s significant contributions to the development of the state and the Balasore region during his tenure as a minister and legislator.

"The state has lost a dedicated public servant with his demise," the Chief Minister stated.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister also prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik also expressed condolences over the passing away of Das. "I am saddened to learn of the passing away of senior party leader and former minister Ananta Das. His long service to the people as a legislator will always be remembered. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and pray for the eternal peace of his soul," wrote Patnaik on his X handle.

