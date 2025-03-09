Chhaava Telugu Box Office Collection 2 Days: 6.81 Crore Plus Gross

The Telugu-dubbed version of the Bollywood blockbuster Chhaava hit screens this Friday, March 7, 2025, and has been steadily gaining momentum in the Telugu states. This growing interest has translated into an upward trend at the box office, with the film registering higher earnings on day two compared to its opening day.

The surge in popularity is evident in ticket sales on platforms like BookMyShow. On day one, Chhaava sold over 57,000 tickets, but by the second day, that number had climbed to 69,000+, reflecting strong word-of-mouth among audiences.

In just two days, the film has grossed ₹6.81 crore, a commendable feat for a dubbed release. With promising advance bookings for the weekend, the film is expected to cross the ₹10 crore mark by Sunday.

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava is a historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The Telugu release was handled by Geetha Film Distributors, who ensured high-quality dubbing to enhance the film’s appeal to Telugu audiences.

With growing footfalls and positive audience reception, Chhaava is poised for a strong run over the weekend and into the coming weekdays.