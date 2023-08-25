Senior Assam scribe held for referring to Mahatma Gandhi as 'British spy', released on bail

Silchar (Assam), Aug 25 (IANS) Septuagenarian journalist Atin Das was arrested on Friday in Assam’s Hailakandi district for referring to Mahatma Gandhi as “a spy of the British” before being released on bail, the police said.

Das (77) was arrested after district Congress President Samsuddin Barlaskar filed an FIR for referring to Mahatma Gandhi as “a spy of the British” and holding him responsible for the Partition of the country.

The police said that the veteran journalist was arrested under Sections 294 and 501 of IPC.

"We have recorded his statement before releasing him on bail," said an officer from the Hailakandi police station.

Terming Das’ remarks as offensive and disrespectful, the Cachar district Youth Congress unit had also filed a written complaint at the Sadar police station on August 16.

Das’ remarks on Gandhi appeared in a section of the local media in southern Assam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.