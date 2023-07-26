Security at SBSP office increased after armed men enter premises

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) Security at the office of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in Lucknow's Park Road has been increased after a security breach two days ago when some people equipped with firearms, entered the premises.

Arun Rajbhar, son of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, said on Wednesday: “Two men carrying firearms entered the office on Sunday. We have complained to the UP police headquarters, seeking necessary action in the matter.”

A senior police official said security at the office had been increased and investigation into the matter was on.

Earlier, Om Prakash Rajbhar was accorded ‘Y’ level security by the Uttar Pradesh government around a week ago.

The order regarding the same was passed by the joint secretary of Uttar Pradesh government Vinay Kumar Singh on July 15.

Following this, the SBSP chief was provided armed guards to cover his residence round the clock, along with additional security at sunset and sunrise, apart from the basic provision of two-armed personal security officers (PSOs).

Om Prakash Rajbhar had said earlier that the request to provide him with security was placed long ago after some incidents took place in May.

He had claimed a group of 10-12 people armed with sticks had attempted to attack him in his constituency Ghazipur.

