Security forces surround area in J&K's Kathua after reports of terrorist firing

Jammu, June 11 (IANS) Security forces surrounded a village in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday after locals reported that terrorists had opened fire there, officials said.

Official sources said that the security forces surrounded Sedaa village in the Hiranagar area of Kathua for searches.

"Locals reported that terrorists had opened fire in the area. Immediately after receiving the information, the area was surrounded for searches. There is no report of any casualty so far," a source said, adding that further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.