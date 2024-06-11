US President's son Hunter Biden convicted in firearms case

Washington, June 11 (IANS) A US jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, guilty of all three crimes he was charged related to firearms possession.

Biden faces a maximum punishment of 25 years but is more likely to get away with much less being a first-time offender.

President Biden can pardon him, but he has said repeatedly that he will not do so if his son is found guilty.

This is the first time that the child of a US President has been tried on criminal charges and convicted.

Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of providing false information on a form he filled when he bought a Colt Cobra revolver in 2018. He had wrongly said he was not using narcotics then, which he said at the time in an autobiography. The third count charges him with using narcotics while in possession of a firearm.

He had pleaded not guilty.

The Junior Biden also faces a second trial in September for tax evasion.

