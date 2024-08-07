Search operation continues to trace terrorists in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 7 (IANS) A seek and destroy operation (SADO) by the security forces continued on Wednesday in J&K’s Udhampur district where terrorists were spotted the previous day and briefly engaged.

"Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area. Massive joint search operation by police, army, and the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) is underway in the Pathi Nalla Khaned area of Basantgarh where brief contact was established with a group of terrorists late Tuesday," an official said.

"The terrorists were believed to be still hiding in the forest area and more reinforcements were rushed in the morning to expand the cordon to neutralise them," the official added.

Meanwhile, security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in the Diyar Gala forest in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district following information about the movement of two terrorists, one of whom was reported to be injured. The terrorist is believed to have been injured in a recent encounter with security forces in the Gunda village, but had managed to escape. The combing operation is underway to trace the two terrorists noticed in the forested area, officials added.

After a group of 40-50 foreign mercenary terrorists were reported to be operating in the hilly districts of the Jammu region, security forces are launching aggressive operations to eradicate terrorism from these areas. Reported to be responsible for carrying out hit-and-run ambushes against the army, the terrorists are believed to have withdrawn into the dense forests after carrying out sly attacks, both on security forces as well as civilians.

The Army has deployed over 4,000 highly trained soldiers including the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in the mountainous areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur to eliminate the hiding terrorists. Assam Rifles units are also slated to be inducted in the area to tackle the terrorists given their expertise.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.