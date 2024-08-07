Peddireddy denies involvement in Madanapalle fire incident 

Former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy firmly denied any involvement in the Madanapalle fire incident, challenged that if there is any evidence of his involvement, it should be shown and proven and condemned the character assassination attempts.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Hyderabad, the former minister reaffirmed his commitment to facing any investigation confidently due to his clean political record and long-standing public support. He also slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his political vendetta and diversion tactics, promising to take legal action against those perpetuating false narratives.

He mentioned that some officials, including the Chief Minister and ministers, are making baseless statements, despite the absence of any evidence against him, and are continuously tarnishing his image. Referring to the fire incident in Madanapalle RDO office, he noted that records are available in various offices, including the MRO office, RDO office, collector's office, and even in the secretariat. He questioned the conspiracy angle when officials stated that the data had been retrieved from Madanapalle.

The Former Minister expressed no fear of the investigation into the Madanapalle incident being handed over to the CBI, reiterating his innocence. He pointed out his consistent electoral success, indicating the strong support and trust he has from the people. He questioned the state's lack of response to other serious incidents, such as the Godavari Pushkar stampede and various atrocities, suggesting a biased approach in handling cases.

He mentioned that a section of the media has been intensively spreading false propaganda against him for the past 15 days, with derogatory comments in TV debates, and announced that he would file cases against them. He criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu for diverting attention from unfulfilled election promises by claiming an empty treasury, despite inheriting nearly Rs 10,000 crore compared to just Rs 100 crore when their government was formed, misleading the public.

