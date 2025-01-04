Scott Boland got a spell on Virat Kohli, says Waugh

Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) Australian pacer Scott Boland wrecked havoc on India’s top order as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to send the visitors into a tailspin before Rishabh Pant steadied the innings with his fantastic knock of 61 in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavskar Trophy, here at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Kohli, who was once again caught flirting with the ball outside the off stump and nicked it behind the stumps, was dismissed by Boland for the fourth time in the series and former Aussie batsman Mark Waugh believes the Tansmanian quick has the Indian great mesmerised.

“It is almost like he has got a spell on him. He is mesmerising him. He is mesmerising that bat to follow the ball and that could well be the last time that we see Virat Kohli on Australian soil and in Test match cricket,” Waugh said on Fox Sports.

Waugh’s comments do have weight behind it as across five innings, Kohli has faced 68 balls from Boland, managing just 28 runs with four dismissals. His struggle is evident, with a false shot percentage of 35.2%.

Day two of the fifth Test may have been the last time Kohli played a Test match in Australia and was certainly left disappointed after falling in the same manner. Australia coach Andrew McDonald was asked about the team’s strategy to face the all-time great.

“It’s never easy to get Virat out. I’d give full credit the bowlers and the execution of the plan. It’s one thing to have a plan, but then to be able to execute that the way that we have to Virat put him under immense pressure. And look, he’s tried some things. He’s walked out of his crease. He’s tried different tactics as well.

“But clearly that relentless nature of, in particular, Scotty Boland in that matchup has been incredibly difficult for him to come bat, but he’s never an easy wicket, no,” said McDonald at stumps.

