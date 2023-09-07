Scissor in stomach case: Kerala Police arrest doctor & two nurses, let off on bail

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 7 (IANS) A few days after K.K. Harshina, a victim of an alleged case of medical negligence at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kerala's Kozhikode, called off her sit-in protest after a charge sheet was submitted at the Kunnamangalam court, the police on Thursday recorded the arrest of a doctor and two nurses and then let them off on bail.



The second accused in the charge sheet, a female doctor, had informed the police that she was unable to present herself before the probe officials as she was keeping unwell.

The case pertains to Harshina, who had undergone a C-section surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital in 2017.

Following the delivery, she was frequently down with severe stomach pain till last year when a pair of artery forceps was found in her stomach in an MRI scan. The surgical instrument was removed through a surgery in 2022.

After that she has been on the warpath demanding justice, and an Action Committee also was formed seeking compensation and action against the erring hospital staff.

While a team of medical experts failed to find those responsible for the medical negligence, a police probe after their investigation charged two gynecologists and two nurses in the case.

The accused include C.K. Rameshan, assistant professor of Gynecology at Government Medical College; M. Shahina, gynecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam; K.G. Manju and M. Rehana, both staff nurses at Kozhikode Medical College hospital .

On Thursday barring Shahina, the other three presented themselves before the Kozhikode police who recorded their arrest and later let them go on bail.

Harshina early this week demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, and if it was not going to be sanctioned before Monday, she will begin a fresh protest from Wednesday.

