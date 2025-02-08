Science should prevail over superstition: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thrissur, Feb 8 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday questioned whether science congresses are now attended by genuine scientists or individuals disguised as sectarian revivalists while urging that science should prevail over superstitions.

While inaugurating the 37th Kerala Science Congress at the Kerala Agricultural University, the Chief Minister highlighted that over the past three and a half decades, the Kerala Science Congress has become a significant platform contributing to the state’s scientific and technological progress.

He emphasised that beyond its contributions to Kerala’s development, the Congress has also gained attention for hosting discussions that serve as models for the entire nation.

"In an era where attempts are being made to blur the lines between science and superstition, even trying to elevate superstitions above science, the science congress stands as a stronghold of scientific resistance," said the Chief Minister.

Vijayan also cited a recent speech by an IIT director as an example, noting that it reflected anti-scientific sentiments.

"Shockingly, even our research and development funds are sometimes diverted to support superstition-based activities," said Vijayan.

He then questioned whether science congresses are now attended by genuine scientists or individuals disguised as sectarian revivalists.

"It is a matter of concern for all who love this country that national science congresses are increasingly becoming platforms for spreading unscientific ideas under the guise of science," he pointed out.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to combating climate change, he stated that Kerala aims to become carbon-neutral by 2050. He also noted that the presence of scientific talents from abroad is being ensured in Kerala’s research institutions.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan pointed out that all are living in times when certain groups are constantly attempting to create a society that trivialises science while reviving superstitions, discriminatory customs, and caste systems.

“The rejection of science has been a recurring phenomenon throughout history, but science has always managed to grow rapidly overcoming social challenges,” said Rajan.

Law Reforms Commission vice chairman K Sasidharan Nair pointed out that the ruling CPI-M has taken an open stand against superstitious rituals, black magic and human sacrifice. However, the government has yet to adopt steps to take the draft bill on these topics to its logical conclusion.

“We drafted the bill after examining legislation passed by states like Karnataka and Maharashtra. The proposed bill clamps down on those who indulge in practices that may harm them individually or in the name of caste or religion,” said Nair.

