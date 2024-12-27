School teacher shot dead in Bihar’s Sheikhpura

Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) A government school teacher was gunned down by three unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district on Friday.

The deceased, Pintu Rajak, was on his way to school on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by three unidentified persons near Basant village on Sheikhpura-Chewara Road.

The attackers shot him thrice in his chest and stomach. The teacher fell onto the road. Pintu Rajak was initially taken to a private hospital by villagers but was later referred to Sadar Hospital in Sheikhpura due to the severity of his injuries. He however succumbed to the injuries and excessive blood loss.

Rajak, a resident of Hussainabad village, under Ariyari police station jurisdiction, was employed as a teacher in Gunhesa village.

“Last year, an objectionable video involving Pintu Rajak surfaced on social media, which led to departmental action against him. That incident could be the reason for the attack,” an official of the Sheikhpura police said.

“The teacher sustained gunshot injuries after being attacked by three criminals at Basantpur village. As soon as we received the information, we reached the crime scene. He succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries and excessive blood loss, in the Sadar hospital,” said Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sheikhpura.

“We have recovered the dead body and sent for the post-mortem. The family members of the deceased have not suspected anyone so far. We have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of murder and raids are on to nab the accused,” Kumar said.

In a similar incident, a private school teacher was shot dead in Saran on Friday morning. The incident took place in Gopalpur of Doriganj police station area. The deceased has been identified as Sanjit Kumar Rai, 22-year-old son of late Vakil Rai.

The incident occurred at 4-5 a.m. when he was sleeping in his house. The attackers shot him in the head through the window.

On receiving information about the incident, Doriganj police station in-charge Dilip Kumar and his team, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajkishore Singh reached the spot and investigated the incident.

