Anna Hazare, Kiran Bedi, Ramdev Baba mourn Dr. Manmohan Singh's demise

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) The erstwhile India Against Corruption (IAC) movement's prominent leaders Anna Hazare, Kiran Bedi and Baba Ramdev have mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and paid rich tributes to his leadership and economic reforms on Friday.

Veteran anti-graft campaigner Kisan Baburao a.k.a. Anna Hazare, 87, said in his native Ralegan-Siddhi village in Ahilyanagari district that Dr. Singh was against corruption and gave a 'new direction' to the country.

"Dr. Singh had great love for the country and society… Those who are born have to die, but some leave great memories and their legacy behind. He will always remain in my thoughts," said Hazare.

Describing Dr. Singh as "a very good human being, humble and soft-spoken", Bedi, 75, said that she was saddened to hear about his passing late on Thursday in Delhi.

"He will be most remembered for the much-needed economic reforms he gave to the country… the benefits of which we are now reaping," said Kiran Bedi in her tribute, sharing a photo of her book release event with Dr. Singh.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, 60, termed Dr. Singh as the 'architect of a modern developing India and a master of economic reforms' whom he had observed from close quarters.

"I met Dr. Singh on several occasions and gave him many of my varied suggestions or opinions to which he gave a patient hearing and implemented them promptly. He never lost his cool, and had a passion for duty with transparency. He was a ‘Maha-Manav’ and his passing is an irreparable loss to the country,” Baba Ramdev, offering his humble condolences.

The three along with many other prominent persons had taken part in a series of protests against the UPA-II government headed by Dr. Singh in 2011, demanding strong Lokpal and Lokayuktas.

These high-profile agitations mid-way during the UPA's second terms had rattled the Congress-led alliance and ultimately paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA to come to power in 2014.

Later, Hazare virtually retired from active crusades. Bedi joined the BJP, while Ramdev Baba remains a prominent proponent of Yoga, besides running his Ayurvedic products business.

Another high-profile participant of the IAC movement, Arvind Kejriwal, 56, formed the Aam Aadmi Party, won the Delhi Assembly elections and became Chief Minister of Delhi. Ironically, he has faced graft charges.

