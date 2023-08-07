School jobs case: Four teachers who got job by paying money remanded to judicial custody

Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) A special PMLA here on Monday remanded four ineligible candidates getting teaching jobs by paying money to judicial custody till August 21.

This is the first time that in the school recruitment case in West Bengal, ineligible candidates paying money for job have been remanded to judicial custody.

The series of arrests in the school jobs case started with the arrest of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July last year.

While ordering judicial custody of the four ineligible candidates, judge Arpan Chattopadhyay observed that those getting job by paying money are the roots of all these corrupt practices.

He also observed that none directly approached the accused teachers for money.

“Rather, these accused teachers approached the concerned people with money. The CBI earlier almost gave clean shit to them. But I summoned them. There are enough material evidences against them,” the judge observed.

The four accused are Zahiruddin Sheikh, Saigar Hossain, Simor Hossain and Samar Mondal, all residents of Murshidabad district.

They were all named in the charge sheet filed by the CBI. They got the jobs by paying money through Tapas Mondal, one of the accused in the case who is also in judicial custody now.

