School job case: ED suggests ESI Hospital in Kolkata for Sujay Bhadra’s surgery

Kolkata, Aug 7 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recommended Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Joka here as venue for bypass operation for Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore school job case in West Bengal.

According to sources, the probe officials have already forwarded the medical report of Bhadra from state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital to the ESI Hospital authorities for the purpose of examination by the latter.

Bhadra is currently admitted at SSKM. Insisting that his bypass surgery be conducted at a private hospital in Kolkata, the accused has even approached the Calcutta High Court for bail on this count.

Already, Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh has directed the ED to form an independent medical board to ascertain whether Bhadra at all requires a bypass surgery or not.

ED has already expressed doubts in the Calcutta High Court on the essentiality of the bypass surgery for Bhadra.

In the meantime, it has already started the process of forming a medical board for the purpose. ED officials personally went to SSKM to collect the medical reports of Bhadra before sending them to the ESI Hospital authorities.

On August 3, during the course of hearing, Justice Ghosh observed that even without being released on bail Bhadra’s treatment can continue.

As per him, if he is released on bail for treatment purposes only, it would send a wrong signal to the remaining inmates.

The next hearing in the matter will be on August 9.

