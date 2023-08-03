Scattered showers, heavy downpours expected across India: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Subdued rainfall activity is likely over Peninsular India during next five days while there will be an increase in rainfall over Bihar after two days under the influence of remnants of low pressure area or cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday .

In the bulletin, the weather agency said that in east Madhya Pradesh, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Thursday and Friday, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Saturday. West Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday," it said.

In Chhattisgarh, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Chhattisgarh on Thursday and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. South Uttar Pradesh will experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall during Thursday to August 6.

The IMD further predicted that in Northwest India, there will be light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during Thursday to August 7, Punjab on Friday and Saturday, and Haryana and east Rajasthan during Thursday and Saturday.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and over Uttarakhand on August 6," it said.

Northeast India will witness light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days, and over Tripura on Thursday and Friday.

However, west India can expect light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall to continue over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next two days, and Gujarat on Thursday.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday," the IMD predicted.

South India is expected to have subdued rainfall activity over the region during the next five days, with hot and humid weather conditions prevailing over Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday.

