SCAORA urges CJI to change procedure of mentioning urgent matters

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In a resolution passed on Thursday, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has urged Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to allow the mentioning of urgent matters immediately after they are registered following the removal of defects.



The resolution said that the new procedure introduced on July 3 which requires the matters to be mentioned only after verification, has proven to be a great impediment in listing of urgent matters.

“The new procedure has neither proved to be efficient nor transparent as envisaged. The SCAORA receives daily complaints from its member advocates -- on-record that their urgent matters are not being listed, therefore causing harm to the interest of justice for litigants and loss of work and reputation for lawyers," read the resolution.

Under the new procedure, the practice of unlisted mentioning was discontinued and for urgent listing, a lawyer will have to submit by 10:30 a.m., a mentioning proforma along with a letter of urgency indicating why it cannot be mentioned on the next day. Otherwise, listed mentionings will contain verified fresh matters which were submitted for urgent mentioning on the previous day before 3 p.m.

Matters in which death penalty has been awarded, habeas corpus petition, matters relating to dispossession, eviction or imminent apprehension of demolition of property, etc., are considered of urgent nature.

