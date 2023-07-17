SC junks plea seeking stoppage of 'Vande Bharat’ train at Kerala's Tirur

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a stoppage of the Vande Bharat train at Tirur Railway Station in Kerala's Malappuram.

“You want us to decide train stops now ? Now do we also take a call on stations of Delhi to Mumbai Rajdhani?” remarked a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud while dismissing the special leave petition.

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, declined to pass an order requiring the railways administration to treat the plea filed as a representation.

On April 28, the Kerala High Court had refused to entertain the petition saying that a matter like the stoppage of a train has to be determined by the Railways.

“We are satisfied that no public interest is espoused in the writ petition nor is the matter involved in this lis (litigation) justiciable…No person has a vested right to demand that a particular train should stop at a particular station,” it had said. The petitioner, a practicing lawyer, alleged that despite Malappuram being densely populated and a large number of people depend on train services for their travel purposes, a stop has not been allotted for the Malappuram district.

According to him, the failure to allot a stop at Tirur Railway Station is an injustice to the entire people of Malappuram and therefore ignoring their requests and demands causes great prejudice.

