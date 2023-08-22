SC issues notice on Delhi govt’s plea against NGT order constituting LG-led solid waste monitoring committee

New Delhi, August 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by the Delhi government against an order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituting a Solid Waste Monitoring Committee to be headed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

“Issue notice, returnable on September 25,” said a bench comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia, while seeking the response of the L-G and others on the appeal filed by the AAP-led Delhi government.

In an order passed on February 16, the NGT had constituted a Solid Waste Monitoring Committee, on the pattern of the High Level Yamuna Monitoring Committee, to be headed by the L-G, saying that monitoring should now be at the highest level of administration in Delhi with the inclusion of all other concerned authorities, including the Delhi government, the municipal corporation, and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The tribunal said the committee will deal with all issues relating to solid waste management, including setting up of new waste processing facilities, augmenting the existing waste processing facilities and remediation of legacy waste sites, and may coordinate with all other departments, to the extent necessary.

It said the committee will be headed by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and its other members will be the Chief Secretary, who will act as convenor, the Urban Development, Forest and Environment, Agriculture, and Finance Secretaries, DDA Vice Chairman, the Union Agriculture Secretary or his nominee, DG Forest or his nominee (not below the rank of DDG), Union Urban Development Secretary or his nominee not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Union Environment Secretary or his nominee not below the rank of Additional Secretary, the CPCB Chairman, the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and jurisdictional District Magistrates and DCPs.

