Police recover 7 looted arms, 81 ammunition in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 21 (IANS) The combined security forces in Manipur on Monday recovered seven looted arms and 81 different types of ammunition from Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts, the police said.

The arms and ammunition were looted from various police stations by the attackers during the ethnic clashes which broke out in Manipur on May 3.

A police officer said on Monday night that on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, unidentified attackers set on fire four abandoned houses, one kuccha hut and one community hall at Langol in Imphal West district.

The district police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the arson.

