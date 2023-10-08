SC to hear pleas against delay by Centre in clearing Collegium recommendations on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court will examine on Monday the issue of Collegium recommendations for appointment of judges stuck with the Centre.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia will resume hearing on a plea filed by the Advocates Association Bengaluru seeking contempt action against the Union government over delays in notifying names forwarded by the Collegium for appointments.

On September 26, the top court had said that it will closely monitor the delay made by the Centre in clearing Collegium recommendations made for appointment and transfer of judges in higher judiciary.

The Supreme Court told Attorney General R. Venkataramani that around 70 recommendations made by the SC Collegium are pending with the Union government for clearance.

On an assurance given by Venkataramani that he will obtain the government's instructions on the issue, the apex court adjourned the hearing for October 9.

"I thought of saying a lot. But since the Attorney (General) is asking only for seven days, I am holding myself. On the next date, I may not be quiet," Justice Kaul, who is also a part of the SC Collegium, had said.

In February, the Supreme Court had warned the Centre over the delay saying it may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable. "Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable...", it said.

