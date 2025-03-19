SC has granted relief to 40K residents of Nayagaon and Kansal in Punjab, claims AAP govt

Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab claimed on Wednesday that it has achieved a victory for residents of Nayagaon and Kansal, located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, by reducing the eco-sensitive zone around the area to 100 metres, down from the proposed three km, benefitting over 40,000 residents.

This decision has been approved by the Supreme Court, marking a major relief for thousands of families in the region.

Expressing her delight over the decision, Kharar legislator Anmol Gagan Maan said, “The long-standing demand of the people of Nayagaon and Kansal to limit the eco-sensitive zone to 100 metres has finally been fulfilled. “For years, residents were burdened by the fear of demolition and the inability to get building plans approved. Today, the Supreme Court's approval of the 100-metre limit brings an end to these challenges, offering a much-needed respite to the people.”

Lawmaker Maan said the previous proposal to extend the eco-sensitive zone to 3 km would have rendered vast swathes of land unusable, severely impacting property values and creating hurdles for homeowners. The AAP government, staying true to its commitment to protect the interests of the people, worked tirelessly to ensure this issue was resolved in their favour.

MLA Anmol Gagan Maan extended her gratitude to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying, “This decision showcases the AAP government's dedication to safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of the people of Punjab. Despite numerous challenges and opposition efforts to push the limit to three km, our government stood firm and secured this victory for the residents of Nayagaon and Kansal.” She said over 40,000-50,000 residents in the area would now benefit from this decision. The approval of building plans will now proceed without any legal or administrative hurdles, and the lingering fear of demolition has been permanently erased.

