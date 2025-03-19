Ex-minister Naba Das' family members meet Odisha CM, urge CBI probe into murder case

Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) Amid all the charges and counter-charges in connection with the murder case of former Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, the family members of the ex-health minister on Wednesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here and submitted a letter demanding CBI investigation in the murder case.

Naba Das’ wife, Minati Das, met the Chief Minister to discuss the progress of the investigation into her husband's assassination.

She was accompanied by their daughter, former MLA Dipali Das, and son Bishal Das.

As per the statement released by the Chief Minister’s office, Majhi has assured a thorough investigation into the murder of former minister Naba Das, promising strict legal action against the culprits involved in the murder case.

He conveyed this assurance to Das' family during the meeting.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, CM Majhi described the murder as "extremely unfortunate and condemnable".

He stated that the government would re-examine all aspects of the case to ensure that the real culprits are identified and punished as per the law.

The Chief Minister advised Minati Das to cooperate with the investigating agencies and assured her that she could personally approach him at any time regarding the matter.

He reiterated his government's commitment to justice, emphasizing that stringent action would be taken within the legal framework.

Minati Das after the meeting with CM Majhi, expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for his assurance of justice.

"Today, we met the chief minister and presented a letter to him for a CBI probe into the case. CM Majhi has given us assurances that he will ensure impartial and proper inquiry into the murder case of my father,” said Dipali.

It is worth mentioning that a team of the Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday continued the investigation and visited the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda for a fresh inquiry into the incident. A seriously wounded Naba Das was airlifted to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda airport after the fatal attack.

The team also reportedly questioned two doctors who had provided medical treatment to Naba Das after the shooting.

The cops also visited the residence of Naba Das in Jharsuguda for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Notably, an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police allegedly shot Das to death when he was stepping out of his car at Gandhi square in Brajarajnagar area of Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023.

He later died whilst undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar.

