SC fixes plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura for hearing on Aug 28

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

A bench comprising of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi did not pass any order extending the ten days status quo order as was passed earlier on August 16.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 28 while asking the petitioner to respond to railways' claim that the petitioner has not approached the top court with clean hands as he is not having any property situated on the railways land.

In its affidavit, Railways has said that the petitioner challenging demolition gave its action a "communal overtone" by linking it with a disputed religious premises.

The reply document said the demolition was carried out as the Railways in Mathura undertook a project to convert the pre-Independent era 'meter gauge' to 'broad gauge' for running high-speed or express trains connecting Vrindavan with Mathura Junction Railway Station.

It said that Mathura to Vrindavan is an important pilgrimage centre having very high footfall.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed Railways to maintain status quo with respect to the disputed land for a period of 10 days, while issuing a notice on the plea.

The petitioner had submitted in the apex court that Railways initiated demolition activities taking advantage of the situation when courts in Uttar Pradesh were closed pursuant to a resolution passed by the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council on account of shooting of an advocate.

