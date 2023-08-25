Russia rejects inclusion of Ukraine conflict in G20 document, China also raises objection

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Russia on Friday rejected the inclusion of the Ukraine conflict in the Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document, which was released at the culmination of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, China said that the meeting was not the "right forum" to discuss geopolitical issues and that it did not support the inclusion of the content in the Outcome Document.

Russia rejected the inclusion of the paragraph which referred to the Ukraine conflict and the G20 nations calling for a peaceful end to the crisis through dialogue, saying “that it does not conform to the G20 mandate”. It however agreed with the rest of the Outcome Document.

China on its part stated that the G20 meeting was not the "right forum" to discuss geopolitical issues and did not support the inclusion of the geopolitical-related content.

The Outcome Document, said: "This year, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine, which has further adversely impacted global economy. There was a discussion on this issue. We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly."

It further said that the forum "deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine. Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy by constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity crisis, and elevating financial stability risks".

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the UN and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue are vital. Today's era must not be of war," the Outcome Document added.

