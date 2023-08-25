SC dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against Guj HC order denying interim relief in PM Modi's academic degree defamation case

New Delhi, August 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against a decision of the Gujarat High Court refusing to interfere with the orders issued by a metropolitan court seeking his personal presence in a criminal defamation case concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degree.

“We are not inclined to issue notice in the present special leave petition as the matter is still subjudice before the High Court and and fixed for hearing on August 29,” ordered a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N Bhatti.

The Supreme Court said that it hopes and trusts that the Gujarat High Court will decide the pending petition on August 29, while allowing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented Gujarat University, to raise all his contentions before the High court.

On August 11, the High Court had declined to grant any interim relief to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Gujarat University until the disposal of their revision plea challenging the summons issued to them.

The defamation case emanates from derogatory statements allegedly made by Kejriwal and Singh concerning Prime Minister Modi's academic degree.

A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad had summoned both the politicians on August 11 in the case.

On August 5, the City Civil & Sessions Court Ahmedabad had rejected their plea to stay the proceedings in the trial pending the disposal of their revision plea.

In response, the twoh AAP leaders approached the Gujarat High Court, praying for an expeditious hearing of their revision plea.

Kejriwal had contended that since the order of the Magistrate's court issuing summons had been challenged, the Sessions Court should have stayed the defamation case proceedings until the revision plea's disposal.

The High Court had noted that Kejriwal himself had given an undertaking to appear, and therefore, he should not avoid appearing before the Court.

