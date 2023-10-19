SC confirms interim protection granted from arrest to BJP spokesperson Prashant Kumar Umrao

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed and made absolute interim protection from arrest granted to Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Kumar Umrao, who was booked by Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly spreading false information about attacks on Bihar migrant labourers in the southern India state.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra took note of the submission advanced by Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari, who appeared on Tamil Nadu government's behalf, that only one FIR has been registered against Umrao, where charge-sheet will be shortly filed as police investigation is over.

In that view of the matter, writ petition filed by the petitioner (seeking clubbing of FIRs) does not survive,” the bench ordered, adding that interim protection granted earlier is made absolute.

Earlier on April 6 this year, the Supreme Court had passed an ad interim order saying that anticipatory bail granted to Umrao by Madras High Court will be applicable to other FIRs registered in Tamil Nadu in connection with his disputed tweet, allegedly disseminating false information.

It had also modified the condition imposed by the High Court requiring Umrao to report before the police daily at 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. for a period of 15 days and, thereafter, as and when required for interrogation.

“The petitioner shall appear before the Investigating Officer on April 10, 2023 initially at 10:00 a.m. and thereafter as and when called upon to do so by the Investigating Officer,” said the apex court in an earlier order.

Umrao petitioned the Supreme Court saying that he is being harassed at the behest of some political workers as he only re-tweeted news, which was already shared by some media organisations.

An FIR was registered against Umrao under various sections of the IPC, which included provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity and hatred, provoking breach of peace and statement leading to public mischief.

His plea sought clubbing of FIRs lodged against him at different police stations in connection with the same tweet. He also challenged the condition imposed by Madras High Court while allowing his plea for anticipatory bail.

