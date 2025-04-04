SC Collegium recommends elevation of 8 judicial officers as Allahabad HC judges

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended the appointment of eight judicial officers as Allahabad High Court Judges.

The recommendation for the appointment of judicial officers Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Abdul Shahid, Anil Kumar-X, Tej Pratap Tiwari, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh, and Harvir Singh as HC Judges was earlier made by the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 02nd April, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Judicial Officers, as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad: (i) Shri Jitendra Kumar Sinha, (ii) Shri Abdul Shahid, (iii) Shri Anil Kumar-X, (iv) Shri Tej Pratap Tiwari, (v) Shri Sandeep Jain, (vi) Shri Avnish Saxena, (vii) Shri Madan Pal Singh, and (viii) Shri Harvir Singh," said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court on Friday.

Last week, the Centre issued notifications regarding the transfer of Justices Yashwant Varma, Chandra Dhari Singh, and Arindam Sinha to the Allahabad HC following the recommendations made by the apex court Collegium.

However, the Supreme Court had clarified that Justice Varma, who is embroiled in the controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a huge pile of burnt cash in the storeroom attached to his bungalow in the national capital after the fire brigade had gone there to douse a blaze on March 14, would not be assigned any judicial work when he assumes charge there.

"The Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court for the time being has been asked not to assign any judicial work to Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, when he assumes charge as a Judge of the Allahabad High Court," read a statement issued by the top court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.