SC allows Delhi govt to notify policy for two wheeler aggregators till Sep 30

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Delhi government to finalise the new Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme by the end of September this year.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi was considering the application filed by the Delhi government seeking an extension of two months time in formulation of the policy for two wheeler aggregators in the national capital.

“A robust policy is underway, it is taking some time," submitted counsel for the Delhi government before the bench.

Noting that Rapido did not make an appearance in the matter despite service, the court allowed Delhi government’s application seeking extension till September 30 for notification of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023.

Earlier in June, the top court had permanently stayed the direction passed by the high court on the special leave petition filed by the Delhi government.

In its interim order, the high court stayed the notice issued to bike-taxi aggregator Rapido and allowed it to operate till the final policy has been notified.

In its plea filed before the Supreme Court, the Delhi government said that the high court's decision to stay the government's notice till the final policy is notified is like virtually allowing Rapido's plea.

On May 26, the Delhi High Court had put a stay on the public notice and show-cause notice issued by the city Transport Department, halting the ride-sharing platforms.

A division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna had directed the Transport Department to refrain from taking any coercive measures against Rapido and other ride-sharing platforms until a comprehensive policy is formulated.

In February, the app-based aggregators were prevented from plying bike taxis on the road without commercial permits. The Transport Department, ordering an immediate halt to the bike taxi services provided by these platforms, had warned that any violation will result in penal action.

The public notice by the Transport Department said that the companies defying the orders will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh, as the use of bikes for commercial purposes violated the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

In June, the Delhi government had assured the top court that it would finish the formulation of policy for aggregators by July 31.

