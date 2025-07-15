Sawan devotion: Kanwar Yatra sparks surge in demand for religious items

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The sacred month of Sawan, revered as auspicious especially for devotees of Lord Shiva, is being celebrated with deep devotion and vibrant rituals across India. With the onset of the Kanwar Yatra, markets are witnessing a sharp rise in the demand for religious items.

With the rising number of Kanwariyas, the demand for kanwars, decorative items, rudraksha beads, tridents (trishuls), damrus, and Kanwariya outfits has also surged. Markets in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, are bustling, and vendors are reporting a significant increase in sales.

A local woman shopkeeper, while arranging items at her stall, shared her experience: “Business is good this time. The demand for items is very high. Since the Kanwar Yatra began, the crowd has increased. The ghats built by PM Modi and CM Yogi are unmatched; no leader has ever built such facilities.”

To manage the influx and ensure public safety, the Uttar Pradesh Police have ramped up security.

As per the guidelines issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna, deployments include 587 gazetted officers, 2,040 Inspectors, 13,520 Sub-Inspectors, 39,965 Head Constables and Constables, 1,486 women Sub-Inspectors, 8,541 women constables and Head Constables.

Special arrangements have also been made for 24/7 patrolling, with UP-112 vehicles actively mobilised.

Safety guidelines for the Kanwar Yatra mandate that devotees walk only on the left side of highways and that food and rest camps be established at least 20 feet away from the roads.

Authorities have warned against overspeeding and reckless driving and have rolled out enhanced safety measures, especially for women Kanwariyas.

In addition to safeguarding public health and ensuring fairness, food quality inspections are underway.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Kanwar Yatra is now in full swing. Devotees from Rajasthan and other states have started arriving in Delhi, carrying Ganga jal from Haridwar and Braj Ghat. The atmosphere is charged with spiritual fervour, and “Bol Bam” chants echo through the air.

To ensure smooth passage and safety, the Delhi Police have deployed more than 3,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces along the Kanwar routes. Special focus is being placed on cleanliness and law enforcement.

Whenever garbage is spotted, police are photographing it and immediately notifying the municipal authorities for prompt cleanup.

In addition, the Delhi government has set up welcoming gates along the route to greet Kanwariyas and offer essential support. These gates provide water, medical aid, and resting facilities.

