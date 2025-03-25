Sasikumar, Simran-starrer ‘Tourist Family’ to hit screens on May 1

Chennai, Mar 25(IANS) The makers of director Abishen Jeevinth's upcoming Tamil comedy drama 'Tourist Family', featuring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, on Tuesday announced that their film would hits screens worldwide on May 1 this year.

Expectations from the film have been soaring ever since the makers released a teaser for the feel-good family entertainer.

Actor Sasikumar took to his timeline on X to announce the release date of the eagerly-awaited film. He wrote, “The wait is over. #TouristFamily - Releasing in theatres worldwide on May 1st.Pack your bags and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey in cinemas. Written and directed by @abishanjeevinth. A @RSeanRoldan musical.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan. Tourist Family has already created a buzz in the trade circles.

In fact, distributor Vithurs, who has bought the overseas rights of the upcoming feel-good family entertainer, had recently called the film a “gem” and said, that as an Eelam Tamil, the film was close to his heart.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post, Vithurs had said, “Proud to be distributing TOURIST FAMILY worldwide (excl. India). As an Eelam Tamil, this film is very close to my heart, reflecting the journey of families who left behind the home they once knew and have since found new beginnings across the globe.”

He further said, “Attaching my name to this project isn’t something I take lightly, and I’m absolutely confident it will capture your hearts. Get ready for a wholesome film that blends so much fun, emotion, and an important reminder of what truly matters. You’re really going to love this one!”

Stating that he had “laughed, cried, and connected” with the story on so many levels, the distributor said, “It’s truly a gem. I’m not sure we’ll get many films like this anytime soon, so let’s celebrate it wholeheartedly when it arrives. That’s how confident I am.”

