Akshay Kumar hails PM Modi’s upcoming Waves Summit as a game-changer for global entertainment

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative "World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit" (WAVES) as a groundbreaking event set to transform the global entertainment industry.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor voiced his excitement about the upcoming World Audio-Video Summit Waves 2025, calling it a significant milestone that will reshape the future of global entertainment. In a powerful message, the Housefull actor emphasized India’s vital role in the world of storytelling, highlighting the country's position as the largest producer of films globally.

On Tuesday, Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle and reshared a video of him wherein he explained that India, with its content produced in at least 35 languages, has shaped the global media landscape, and the country’s entertainment capabilities have the potential to make a global impact.

In the video, Akshay could be heard saying, “Hello, I am Akshay Kumar. You and I have always known that Indian storytelling has the power to shake the world with our stories. But now, it’s time for the whole world to recognize it. India is the largest producer of films in the world, and we create content in at least 35 languages.”

“Our audio-visual content shapes the media landscape, and our entertainment capabilities have the power to impact the world. A major milestone in this direction is about to be achieved, so get ready for the World Audio-Video Summit Waves 2025. It will be the world’s most powerful gathering of minds that will change the future of global entertainment, right here in our country. India, watch out for it. Jai Hind,” he added.

The upcoming Waves Summit 2025, organized under the leadership of PM Modi, will take place from 1st to 4th May at the Jio World Convention Centre and Jio World Garden in Mumbai.

In December 2024, Prime Minister Modi, during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat,' announced that India will host the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit for the first time, from February 5 to February 9.

