Sasan Gir Safari in Gujarat set to open from Oct 16 with upgraded vehicles

Sasan Gir, Oct 12 (IANS) The iconic Maruti Gypsy that once ruled the safari tours in Sasan Gir -- the sole sanctuary of the Asiatic Lions -- is gradually making way for the Bolero Safari.

Post the monsoon hiatus, the Bolero Safari vehicle will emerge as the new face of the jungle rides. The gates of the Gir jungle are set to open for visitors from October 16.

Last year's records show a footfall of over 8 lakh tourists across the Sasan, Ambardi, and Devaliya regions.

Of the 181 Gypsy vehicles that used to navigate tourists through the dense woods of Sasan Gir, 100 have already been swapped for the upgraded Bolero Safari models.

These modern vehicles boast of luxury seating, complete with a pushback feature, along with enhanced engine performance and suspension.

Currently, 81 of the old Gypsy fleet remain, but they will be phased out in the coming times.

In terms of costs, while the Gypsy ride is priced at Rs 2,000, the newer Bolero experience comes with a tag of Rs 3,500.

In a bid to accommodate the increasing influx of nature and wildlife enthusiasts, the forest department has plans to bump up the daily permit count for tourists.

The number is expected to rise from 150 to 180, especially considering the anticipated surge during the upcoming Diwali vacation.

