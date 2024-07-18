Sanofi Healthcare to invest Rs 3,600 crore in Hyderabad GCC by 2030

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) French drug major Sanofi Healthcare India has announced plans to make an investment of about Rs 3,600 crore (400 million euros) in its Global Capacity Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad over the next six years.

About 900 crore (100 million euros) will be invested by 2025.

The company also plans to create 1,600 more jobs by 2026.

“The Hyderabad GCC will expand to host approximately 2,600 employees over the next two years, making it the largest of Sanofi’s four global hubs,” said Madeleine Roach, Executive Vice President of Business Operations at Sanofi, at a press conference.

Set up in 2019, the GCC in Hyderabad is Sanofi's largest among four GCCs globally -- Budapest, Malaysia, and Colombia. It also consists of a workforce of 1,000 employees.

From being just a medical hub the facility has grown exponentially to providing various services to the firm’s global functions and affiliates across the world, Roach stated.

With the expansions, the company aims to increase its presence in India and enhance its global operations.

The move is expected to provide employment to around 2,600 people, making it again the largest among Sanofi’s global hubs.

It is also expected to become the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered biopharma company.

It will likely hire tech profiles like data scientists, and software engineers, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.