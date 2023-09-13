Sanjeev Sharma: '‘Shiv Shakti’ allowed me to tap into my experience of fatherhood'

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Sanjeev Sharma, who portrays King Himavan in the magnum opus 'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav', opened up that he always hoped to have a daughter, and through this show, he has two daughters onscreen, Parvati and Ganga.

The show recounts the tale of the universe's first love story between Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti.

In the current storyline, on one hand Devi Aadishakti conveys to the gods that she will be born to King Himavan and Queen Mainavati whereas, Lord Shiva senses that Shakti will take the form of Parvati while he is meditating.

As the story proceeds with these destiny-altering events, Sanjeev is garnering love for his portrayal of King Himavan, who is the personification of the Himalayas and the father of Goddesses Ganga and Parvati.

Talking about the show, Sanjeev shared: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of this show that has won the hearts of its viewers. Joining this epic journey at such a crucial moment is truly a blessing. In the show, I have the privilege of portraying King Himavan, who serves as the guardian deity and personification of the Himalayas."

On his character, the actor said: "This role is special to me as a father. Playing the role of a father to two incredibly powerful goddesses Parvati (Subha Rajput) and Ganga (Prachi Bansal), fills me with immense love and pride."

Being a father to a son in personal life, Sanjeev expressed that playing the role of a father is special for him.

"I always wanted a daughter in real life and through this show, I got to be the father of two powerful daughters onscreen, allowing me to tap into my experience of fatherhood. I hope the viewers will see him as the endearing father and benevolent ruler that he is," added Sanjeev.

'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav' airs on COLORS.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.