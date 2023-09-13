Health alert issued for flood-hit Greece

Athens, Sep 13 (IANS) Authorities in central Greece have issued a health alert amid a growing number of infections in the flood-hit region.

Since Storm Daniel swept across the Thessaly plain and nearby areas last week causing extensive flooding, 46 cases of gastroenteritis and 24 cases of respiratory infection have been reported so far, Xinhua news agency quoted Deputy Health Minister Eirini Agapidaki as saying to reporters on Tuesday.

There is no need to panic, but people should follow the authorities' instructions regarding drinking water and should avoid contact with contaminated waters and dead animals, she warned.

At least 38,000 sheep and 7,000 other farm animals have reportedly drowned, and nearly 20,000 carcasses have already been removed from the area, officials told journalists.

According to the latest update, 45 villages have been affected; a large part of the plain remains a muddy lake; infrastructure, such as railway lines, bridges and roads, as well as homes, farms and fields, has been destroyed.

Fifteen people died and 4,570 were evacuated to safety, according to the Fire Brigade.

The European Union (EU) stands by the Greek people affected by last week's devastating floods and Greece could mobilise up to 2.25 billion euros ($2.41 billion), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday after her meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.