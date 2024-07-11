Samsung reveals India pricing for new foldables, wearables

Paris, July 11 (IANS) Samsung on Thursday announced India pricing for the sixth generation of its foldable smartphone series, with pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 now open.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 (12GB+256GB) will cost Rs 109,999 and the 12GB+512GB version will come for Rs 121,999.

Galaxy Z Fold6 in the 12GB+256GB variant will cost Rs 164,999 while the 12GB+512GB version will come for Rs 176,999.

The 12GB+1TB (silver shadow colour) will cost Rs 200,999, informed the company.

“Those pre-ordering the devices will get two screen and parts replacement as part of ‘Galaxy Z Assurance’ worth Rs 14,999 at just Rs 999,” the company said, adding that existing Samsung flagship customers can avail Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus.

“Together with Al-infused connected Galaxy ecosystem, our new products will empower you and enhance your lives. I am excited to share that both Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are manufactured at our Noida factory," said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver colours. Galaxy Watch Ultra will cost Rs 59,999.

On the other hand, Galaxy Watch 7 (40 mm BT) will come for Rs 29,999; Watch 7 (40 mm LTE) for Rs 33,999; Watch 7 (44 mm BT) for Rs 32,999 and Watch 7 (44 mm LTE) for Rs 36,999 (with some offers).

“In addition to the new advanced Galaxy AI algorithm for sleep analysis and get a deeper understanding of your heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring,” said the company.

Galaxy Buds3 are priced at Rs 14,999 and Buds3 Pro for Rs 19,999.

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and wearable devices (Buds3 series, Watch7 and Watch Ultra) will be available from July 24.

