Iraq condemns Turkish incursion into Kurdistan

Baghdad, July 10 (IANS) Iraq's National Security Council condemned Turkey's military incursion into its Kurdistan region, calling it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

In a statement on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said that the council demanded Turkey respect good neighbourliness and engage diplomatically.

The Iraqi Prime Minister appointed a delegation to visit Kurdistan to assess the situation and develop a joint response, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

Kurdish media reported that Turkish troops entered Iraqi territory near Amedi in recent days. Turkey frequently conducts cross-border operations against PKK militants based in northern Iraq.

The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

