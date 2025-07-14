Saina Nehwal confirms separation from husband Kashyap Parupalli in heartfelt Instagram post

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) In a surprising turn of events, Indian badminton icon Saina Nehwal has announced her separation from husband and fellow shuttler Kashyap Parupalli. The couple, who have been together for over a decade and tied the knot in 2018, confirmed their decision to part ways through a heartfelt statement shared by Saina on Instagram on Sunday.

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes,” Saina wrote in her post. “After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," read the statement on social media.

The announcement has taken the sports fraternity and fans by surprise, especially given the couple’s long-standing partnership both on and off the court. Saina and Kashyap have been among India’s most prominent badminton figures, often seen supporting each other at tournaments and celebrating professional milestones together.

While the reason behind the separation remains personal, Saina’s message emphasized mutual respect and the shared intention to move forward positively. The post was met with an outpouring of support from fans, fellow athletes, and well-wishers, many of whom praised the duo’s grace and maturity in handling the situation.

Saina Nehwal, a former world number one and Olympic bronze medalist, has been a trailblazer for Indian women in sports. Kashyap Parupalli, too, has had a distinguished career, representing India at several international tournaments, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

As they embark on separate personal journeys, both Saina and Kashyap continue to command immense respect within the badminton community and beyond.

