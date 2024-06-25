Sai Sudarshan returns to Surrey for County Championship fixture

London, June 25 (IANS) Surrey have secured the services of Indian cricketer B. Sai Sudharsan for the upcoming round of County Championship fixture against Essex in a highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash. Sudharsan first joined Surrey in 2023 and played a crucial role in helping the club secure the County Championship title away at Hampshire.

Sudharsan’s recent form has been nothing short of impressive. In the IPL, he had a standout season with the Gujarat Titans, scoring his first century in the competition and accumulating over 500 runs. His consistent performances earned him a debut in the ODI format for India, where he impressed with two half-centuries in three innings against South Africa.

Reflecting on his return to Surrey, Sudharsan shared his excitement: “I’m so excited to represent Surrey again. I loved my time with the group last year and want to do my best to help the Club achieve more success. The Kia Oval is an incredible place to play cricket and I can’t wait to get back out there wearing the Three Feathers.”

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of men’s cricket expressed his enthusiasm about Sudharsan’s return. “We saw how good a player Sai is last year and we’re pleased to welcome him back into the group, where he fitted in perfectly,” Stewart said. “His talent and attitude make him a great asset to our squad, and we’re excited to see what he can achieve this season.”

With the stage set for an exciting encounter and the return of a fan favourite, Surrey’s clash against Essex promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

