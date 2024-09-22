SAFF U17 C'ship: Sumit Sharma believes India’s best is yet to come

Thimphu (Bhutan), Sep 22 (IANS) Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum is a relatively fresh entrant in the India U17 men's squad, but has already made his name as one of the key and trusted players of head coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

And as a team, Sumit believes the best is yet to come in the SAFF U17 Championship.

"We can be better as a team. We didn't play to our potential in the first match. When they set up a mid-block, we were passing sideways a lot. We need to find spaces through the middle and on the wings as well," said Sumit to AIFF.

The 16-year-old centre-back wasn't part of India's SAFF U16 Championship triumph last year. However, the start to his international career, which is a month old, has been nothing short of a dream.

He scored the winning goal in each of India's last two matches - first against Indonesia in a friendly last month, then against Bangladesh in the SAFF U17 Championship opener two days ago. Both coming off headers from set-piece situations.

"I cried at the final whistle. It was such an emotional moment I can't explain. Scoring the winning goal in the last minute is like a dream. My parents were also crying on the phone after the match,” he added.

But Sumit isn't just about headers. Most of the team's build-ups start with him at the back as he scans the pitch to find outlets, and is also not afraid of carrying the ball forward himself.

"But there's plenty of stuff I have to improve. My physical strength, speed and tactical understanding of the game. As a centre-back, we have to be a leader and guide the team. From the back, we see the entire pitch, so we have to carry the ball forward in the best possible way. We need to have constant communication," he said.

Already six feet tall at the age of 16, Sumit continues to grow in stature, and so do his dreams. "Of course, my next dream is to play for the senior India team," he wished.

India will face Maldives in their second and final Group A match on September 24. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 28, followed by the final on September 30.

